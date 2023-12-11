Idukki: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday termed the brutal attack on Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Youth Congress activists by DYFI and CPM activists in Perumbavoor as 'natural response'. Four KSU activists were booked for allegedly throwing shoes at the convoy of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

While answering queries at a media interaction held as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas at Cheruthoni on Monday morning, the chief minister defended the attack on KSU, Youth Congress activists and Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly at Perumbavoor claiming that "an attempt to prevent an attack cannot be termed as violence".

Pinarayi also reiterated that DYFI workers and cops who thrashed protesters using helmets, flower pots and wireless sets at Pazhayangadi in Kannur were performing a ‘truly a life-saving act’.

“Some newspapers are twisting my word ‘life-saving’. But, I meant every word and there is nothing untrue about the statement,” Pinarayi said.

He also refused to condemn the heinous beating up of the Democratic Students Association members for distributing pamphlets at the venue of Nava Kerala Sadas held at Marine Drive in Kochi. “Such acts are intended to provoke those taking part in the Sadas. The police standing on either side of the venue may not be able to protect those protesters inside the venue. Before the cops could reach there, others would react,” the chief minister said.

Pinarayi said the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was aimed at solving the land issues faced by those residing in the high ranges for past six decades. “The Bill, which was unanimously passed by the assembly, will be helpful for highlanders. However, the governor has not yet given assent to it,” he said.

Besides regularising houses and farmlands, the Bill also envisages giving approval to some of the commercial constructions meant for agricultural use. “Envisaging eco-friendly tourism and development, the Munnar Hill Area Authority has been set up and a joint planning commission will come up with a master plan for the advancement of Munnar and the region at large,” the CM said.

New blocks were being set up for Idukki Medical College at Cheruthoni and efforts are on to complete the second phase of the KINFRA Space Park set up at Muttom near Thodupuzha, he noted.

Pinarayi congratulated Kanthalloor panchayat which had recently won the Union government's gold medal for responsible tourism in implementing the Green Street project.