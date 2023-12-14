Malayalam
Lone accused acquitted of rape and murder of 6-year-old in Idukki

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 14, 2023 11:52 AM IST Updated: December 14, 2023 12:17 PM IST
Topic | Idukki

Idukki: In a surprising development, a man accused of raping and murdering a 6-year-old girl here was acquitted by a court on Thursday.
The special fast track court in Kattappana observed that the police did not have sufficient evidence to incriminate the accused Arjun in the case.

According to the case, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered the six-year-old girl at Vandiperiyar in Kattappana in 2021. She was found hanging in a room at the estate layam (settlement huts of estate workers).

The police found that the accused had been sexually exploiting the girl since she was three years old by giving her sweets and food items. Testimonies were also obtained to confirm this.

The defense accused the police of producing fake witnesses in the court. The defense also demanded a re-investigation to find the real culprits. The investigating officer said he would look into the possibility of an appeal.

The High Court had sought an explanation regarding the serious failure of the police in preparing the charge-sheet in the case of the six-year-old girl being tortured and then strangled to death. The High Court found that the police did not charge the accused under the Scheduled Castes - Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Harassment Act and sought an explanation from the government regarding the failure of the police's investigation.

The omission of some clauses in the charge-sheet which are added to get the maximum punishment for the accused led to suspicion.

The police ignored the request of the girl's family to add Section 325 of the SC-ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, which was supposed to be imposed if a Scheduled Caste girl was raped. With this, the girl's family has lost the financial assistance they were supposed to receive from the government.

The police had submitted the charge-sheet in the case within 78 days. Around 48 witnesses were examined in the case. The trial of the case began at the Kattappana fast track court in May 2022.

