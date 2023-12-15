Malayalam
Five killed in autorickshaw-bus collision in Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 15, 2023 07:21 PM IST Updated: December 15, 2023 07:43 PM IST
The autorickshaw collided head-on with the bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: In a tragic incident, five persons including two women, a child and an autorickshaw driver died after the autorickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a bus carrying Sabarimala Pilgrims. The deceased are driver Abdul Majeed, Muhsina, Thasneema, her three-year-old daughter Raiza and Molly from Malappuram's Payyanad. 

Abdul Majeed, autorickshaw driver killed in the accident

The accident took place on the Manjeri-Areakode route in Chettiyangadi here on Friday. It is learnt that eight people including the driver were in the autorickshaw.

Five others were also injured in the accident. Among the injured, two are in critical condition. Manorama News reported that the injured are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College hospital and a private hospital in Manjeri. 

The autorickshaw collided head-on with the bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka. The police and locals initiated the rescue operations soon after the accident. The bodies were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Manjeri.  

