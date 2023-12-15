Patient dies as ambulance collides with pickup van at Mavelikkara

Alappuzha: A patient being referred to another hospital met with a tragic end after an ambulance rammed a pickup van and overturned at Mavelikkara here.

According to cops, the mishap happened at 8.30 pm near Michel Junction.

The deceased Prashant (39), a resident of Cheriyanadu, was earlier injured in another mishap that happened at Chengannur. He was initially admitted to a private hospital in Kollakadavu. However, he was being taken to Vandanam Medical College in Alappuzha in the ambulance based on the doctor’s advice when the mishap happened.

"Both vehicles were speeding when the accident occurred. In the impact of the collision, the mini ambulance overturned. The critically injured patient was rushed to Mavelikkara district hospital, but his life couldn’t be saved,” they said.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister K Rajan, who was passing by, stopped the vehicle and led the rescue activities. He was going to Padanilam after attending the Nava Kerala Sadas at Harippad.