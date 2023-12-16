Kerala CM's home district of Kannur has 'bloody history of killing': Governor Khan

Malappuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's home district of Kannur has a 'bloody history' of killing.

Governor Khan unleashed a fresh tirade on the CPM-led Kerala government and its students' wing, SFI that has been gheraoing him throughout the state.

The Governor's fresh set of polemics against the state government came soon after he had arrived at the Calicut University campus after being escorted by a strong police unit amid protests from SFI.

"One thing is clear, I'm not open to being bullied. No way, no way. I don't believe in scaring people and I'm not scared of anyone. But the chief minister is used to this because he comes from Kannur. Kannur has this bloody history, there they have been killing each other," said Governor Khan.

'I'm going to saffronise?'

The Kerala chief minister has repeatedly said the governor was a tool in the hands of the Sangh Parivar. The SFI greeted the governor with banners mentioning the same. But when media persons asked him about the allegation, Governor Khan had this to say:

"The number of temples Kerala has, no other state has. Remove these temples, are they not symbols of saffron. No other state has so many temples, no other state has so many ancient temples. If you have guts remove these temples.

A banner raised by CPM-affiliated SFI on the premises of the Calicut University. Photo: Facebook/@sficu

"I'm going to saffronise? Kerala is the custodian of ancient Indian culture. Oldest temples, oldest dance forms... you won't find it in UP, you won't find it in Bihar. You'll find it in Kerala. In Kerala everything is saffron. By the way, let me tell you one thing, I don't remember the exact number of verses, but according to Purana, the most pleasant colour to the eye is saffron."