'Like monkeys, they will fall back if you cease to flee'. Guv Khan mocks SFI

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has mocked the SFI protesters, who had gathered in large numbers to prevent his entry to the Calicut University campus, by equating them to 'monkeys'.

Governor Khan quoted Swami Vivekananda to drive across his point after he had been escorted safely into the campus around 7.15 pm by a 300-member police unit led by Malappuram District Police Chief Sasidharan S.

"I am not aware of any protests, where is it?" asked Governor Khan. The police had removed the majority of the protesters from the campus at least an hour before the governor's arrival. However, a group, of no fewer than 50, shouted 'go back' as the governor's vehicle arrived.

"I have always said it, my ideal is Swami Vivekananda. He said face the brutes, face the terrible, face them boldly. Like monkeys, they will fall back if you cease to flee before them. I am not going to flee," said Governor Khan.

He reiterated that the protests were sponsored by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "They are all criminals, they have been hired by the chief minister. Whatever protests are there, it was sponsored by the chief minister."

