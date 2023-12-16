Wayanad: The Thamarassery police are still groping in the dark to track down the accused behind the highway robbery incident in which a youth from Mysore was robbed of Rs 68 lakh at the Thamarassery Ghat road, towards 8 am, on Thursday.

According to the complaint, a gold merchant, Vishal Dasath Madkari (27) was travelling alone in a car from Mysuru to Koduvally to purchase old gold, two cars followed him in a distance after he reached Thamarassery ghat section passing Wayanad district through the NH 766 and waylaid the vehicle at 9th hairpin bent.

The 8-member gang broke the front window glasses and pulled out the youth brutally beating him with iron rods and also threatening him of dire consequences if he approached the police.

They took away the mobile phone of the victim to ensure that the youth would not contact the police till they escaped from the scene. The culprits sped off towards Kozhikode's direction, according to the youth.

Too much delay in filing complaints costs dearly in investigation

Only after discussions with his kith and kin, a formal complaint was filed at the police station that too only on Friday evening, police said.

According to police, the delay in filing a formal complaint had helped the culprits with sufficient time to escape and hide the money and vehicles used in the crime. However, the sleuths have expressed confidence that they are on the right track and have identified some mobile phone numbers that passed through the same route at the time of the crime.

Gold smuggling mafia of Koduvally on radar

The investigation is progressing focusing on the gold dealers of Koduvally who were informed earlier that the youth would be arriving on the day and also the gangsters of Koduvally town which is notorious for its gold mafia elements. Sayooj Kumar, Inspector, Thamarassery is the investigation officer of the case.

This is the second incident of highway robbery in a week on the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766. On December 7, two passengers from Kozhikode district who were travelling from Mysore were robbed of Rs 20 lakh by a six-member gang from Kannur. The gangsters had waylaid the vehicle at Meenangadi and had sped off towards Kannur district with the money. However the police, in a deft move, have tracked the culprits and arrested all of them. All the six accused were remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.