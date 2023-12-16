Drunk man kills mother over petty family issues in Thrissur

Thrissur: A petty family quarrel ended up in a man hacking his mother to death in Edakkalathur near Peramangalam in Thrissur on Saturday.



The deceased is Edakkalathoor native Chandramathi (68). Her 38-year-old son Santhosh has been taken into custody by Peramangalam police.

According to police, Santhosh, who was drunk on Friday night, attacked his mother with a machete. Though Chandramathi was admitted to the Thrissur Government Medical College hospital with serious injuries on her head and chin, she succumbed to her injuries by 3 am on Saturday. The family lives in a rented house in Kaiparambu.

“Santosh informed the police about his mother’s murder. We reached the spot and have launched the investigation,” said a police officer from Peramangalam station.