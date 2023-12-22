Poser on DYFI violence provokes Pinarayi Vijayan, refuses to answer

Thiruvananthapuram: For a change, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not say anything to defend the violent behaviour of his party's youth organisations like DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India). Instead, it was an angry stare that the Chief Minister shot back in response to a poser by a journalist at the Nava Kerala Sadas press briefing held here at Aruvikkara on Friday, the penultimate day of the 38-day long Nava Kerala Sadas.



The poser was about the widespread violence unleashed by both Youth Congress and DYFI activists. Nonetheless, emphasis was given to the attack on the houses of Youth Congress workers at Alamcode, Attingal and Venjarammoodu. The CM's quick response suggested he did not want to dwell on the issue. "That will be looked after by the police. These are police matters that would be dealt with by them," he said, swiftly brushing aside the topic. But the journalist persisted. "Then what about the DYFI violence," she asked. The CM sat as if arrested, anger crowding his face. The stare was directed at no one in particular but it was clear he was furious.

The question to the CM referred to the DYFI attack on Congress workers inside the Venjarammoodu police station premises on December 21. The victims were Congress leaders, including a panchayat member, who had reached the police station to meet the Youth Congress workers who were held in preventive custody. Congress' Venjarammoodu mandalam president and Nellanad panchayat member K Hari and Vamanapuram block Congress president Binu S Nair were the ones roughed up by the DYFI workers using iron rods. Hari had sustained serious injuries on his face and shoulder. He even lost a tooth.

Right from the start of the Nava Kerala Sadas, the Chief Minister had made remarks that could be read as encouragement for the kind of violence unleashed by the DYFI and SFI. When DYFI workers thrashed the heads of black-flag-waving Youth Congress workers using flower pots and helmets at Kalliassery in Kannur, he had termed it a "life-saving act".

When his gunman Anil bashed up Youth Congress workers in Alappuzha, the Chief Minister said he was not aware of it. Even after newspapers and channels gave evidence, he refused to acknowledge the incident.

However, the Chief Minister made it clear that it was the duty of the gunman to push away people who came near him with violent intent. "There are people, even among journalists, who want me dead," he said. The fact is, the gunman was not trying to defend the CM from an approaching danger. His angry assault happened after the CM had passed the protesters. The gunman had rushed out of the escort vehicle and caned Youth Congress workers who were already kept in check by the police.

When another CM escort, who along with the gunman had beaten up the Youth Congress members in Alappuzha, posted on social media that such action would be resorted to again, the Chief Minister said freedom of expression was a fundamental right.

Ever since the Nava Kerala Sadas entered Thiruvananthapuram district, tit-for-tat violence between the youth organisations of the CPM and the Congress has intensified. The Congress has vowed to hit back if action is not taken against those responsible for assaulting Youth Congress and KSU workers. The CPM has said that its workers would not turn the other cheek.