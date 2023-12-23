Scissors inside stomach: Kerala govt grants permission to prosecute doctors, nurses involved

Kozhikode: The Kerala government has granted permission to the police to prosecute the doctors and nurses involved in the alleged medical negligence case filed by Harshina in 2017.



Dr C K Rameshan (42), assistant professor at the gynaecology department of Manjeri Government Medical College; Dr M Shahana (32), a gynaecologist at a private hospital in Kottayam; M Rehana (33); and K G Manju, both staff nurses at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital are named as accused in the case. The Health Department's Principal Secretary granted the permission for the prosecution on Saturday.

The four accused have been charged under sections punishable by imprisonment of up to two years. The police will file a charge sheet in the Kunnamangalam court within two days.

"We were worried as the sanction was delayed for three-and-half months. I'm relieved that we finally got the sanction. Since our main objective is compensation, we'll continue our legal battle to secure this," Harshina said while responding to Onmanorama.

As per the case, the surgeons and nurses are facing charges for leaving a pair of scissors inside Harshina's stomach after performing a C-section. The serious medical negligence came to light when Harshina sought medical care at a private hospital after experiencing severe pain in the stomach.

The police investigation revealed that a pair of artery forceps were stuck in Harshina's stomach during her third delivery-related surgery at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on November 30, 2017.

Harshina had observed a strike in front of the Kozhikode MCH for 154 days seeking justice.