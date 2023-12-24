Nava Kerala Sadas: 5 gains and 4 setbacks

Thiruvananthapuram: As the 'Nava Kerala Sadas' concluded in the state capital on Saturday, the Kerala government and the CPM are hopeful that they have connected with a section of the population not aligned with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections through the high-profile public outreach programme. The question, however, remains whether this connection will translate into votes. The 'Nava Kerala Sadas' was the first political campaign experiment in Kerala organised jointly by the government and the Front. The CPM claims that its success stems from active participation, and the small-scale to constituency-level meetings have revitalised the Front's electoral system.

Five gains:

A large section of the population became aware of the Union government's double standards towards Kerala.

The government successfully created an impression that it would address the needs of all, not just the supporters of the Pinarayi government.

Successfully propagated the notion among the public that there are differences among the Opposition who opposed the Sadas.

The morale of party members was boosted by the larger participation in all constituencies for the Sadas compared to the 'public trials' organised by the UDF.

Friction with the governor becoming a topic of discussion and the government approaching the President has bolstered hope for winning the confidence of minority groups.

Four setbacks: Rebuke and Rescue

The LDF recognises the high level of complaints regarding the conduct of the Sadas.

The Opposition's strike and the Chief Minister's response to it have generated mixed reactions among the public.

Issues related to the Chief Minister criticising MLA K.K. Shailaja in Mattannur and publicly reprimanding constituent party MP Thomas Chazhikadan in Pala are still brewing.

A debate on the CM's 'life-saving action' comment refuses to die down.