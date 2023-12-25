Palakkad man decapitated after car rams two-wheeler; head found after 3.5-hour-long search

Palakkad: A man met with a tragic end after a car that went out of control rammed his two-wheeler near the Ambattupalayam Boys HSS here in the wee hours of Monday. The deceased – Manikandan (43) – was decapitated in the accident and his head was found after a three-and-a-half-hour-long search.

Manikandan sold fish for a living. He was on his way to Chittoor from Puthunagaram with his catch of the day when a speeding car lost control and hit his two-wheeler, which was thrown away about 35 metres on the impact of the collision and was completely damaged after it caught fire. The incident happened around 3.30 am.

As per reports, Manikandan's body was severed into pieces in the accident. The car was driven by students of a private medical college in Vilayodi. Manikandan is survived by his wife Omana and children Manu and Binu.