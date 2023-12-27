Minister Abdurahiman, Samastha on war path over Xmas diktat

Malappuram: The world has celebrated Christmas and Boxing Day. However, a Sunny cleric's comment against Muslims celebrating Xmas has pitted a Minister against Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama.

The Minority Welfare Minister V Abdurahiman rebuked the Samantha leader for his statement asking Muslims not to celebrate Christmas. At a function in Thiruvananthapuram, the minister said that diktat was against religious harmony.



Samantha leader Hameed Faizy Ambalakkadavu has warned the Muslim community against taking part in the functions of other religions. His comment came after Muslim League State President Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal and BJP state president K Surendran cut a cake at a Christmas function organised by the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC).

“What right does he have to ask Muslims not to participate in the celebrations of other religions? In my opinion as the minister of minority welfare in the state, those who make such comments should be imprisoned. We (the government) would be forced to take action if he continues to make statements intended to hurt the religious harmony of the state,” the minister said.

When contacted for his reaction to the minister’s statement, Ambalakkadavu said he had not heard the minister's speech.

Meanwhile, the Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) Malappuram East District Committee condemned the minister's statement. "The minister's statement is condemnable. He criticised the scholars, including Abdul Hameed Faizy, for educating the believers about Islamic beliefs in an arrogant manner. It shows the minister's ignorance. Scholars were talking about the caution Muslims have to follow while taking part in the Christmas celebrations”, SKSSF Malappuram East Committee said in a statement.