2021 Vaiga murder case: Special court finds victim's father Sanu Mohan guilty of all charges

Kochi: The Ernakulam Special POCSO Court on Wednesday found Sanu Mohan guilty of murdering his 13-year-old daughter Vaiga in the sensational case that shocked the state in 2021. All charges, including murder, kidnapping, detaining, drugging and charges under the Juvenile Justice Act, levelled against the accused were proven beyond doubt. The court will hear the argument on the quantum of the sentence in the afternoon.

Police filed a 236-page chargesheet in the case on July 9, 2021, laying the entire blame for the death of Vaiga on her father Sanu. According to police, Sanu hatched a plan to murder Vaiga and flee to escape his creditors and start a new life. He also tried to stage a suicide bid to mislead the investigation, the chargesheet stated. Sanu had told the police that he had tried to take his own life after killing Vaiga. However, the police found that he was lying.

The case

Vaiga was found dead by drowning in the Muttar River in Kochi on March 22, 2021. The previous day, Sanu had visited a relative’s house in Alappuzha along with his wife and Vaiga. After leaving his wife there, Sanu returned to his flat at Kangarappady, Kochi, with Vaiga. Sometime later, Sanu and Vaiga were seen leaving the apartment.

Subsequently, both of them went missing and a complaint was filed by some relatives with the police. While an investigation was launched for Sanu and his daughter, Vaiga’s body was located in the river. The police soon realized that Vaiga had been murdered and circumstantial evidence showed that only Sanu could have committed the crime. Clues also indicated that he had fled from Kerala. A massive manhunt was launched for Sanu in various places, including other states before he was arrested from Karwar in Karnataka.