EC issues transfer directive for Kerala govt officials serving over three years in same district

Thiruvananthapuram: The Election Commission has directed the Chief Secretary to transfer officials, who have been serving continuously in the same district for three years and are deployed for poll-related duties, out of their current district.



In a letter sent to the Chief Secretary, the poll body has set a deadline of January 31 for the transfer of officials. This includes those who will complete three years of service in the same district by June 30, 2023 and those who are assigned poll duties.

The transfer will also affect IAS, IPS officers, the Collectorate, and other district-level officials. They will not be deployed in their native districts as well.

However, the transfer does not apply to those who are exclusively deployed for poll duties. Only those deployed on poll duty as part of their job will undergo the transfer. Officials working at the headquarters of departments are also excluded.

The Election Commission emphasizes that individuals who have faced punitive action, those involved in criminal cases, and those set to retire within six months should not be assigned poll duties.

The Commission has also released the list of returning officers for the upcoming elections, highlighting the inclusion of experienced officials from prominent departments in poll duty this time.