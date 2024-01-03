Former Kannur mayor's press meet triggers row as expelled Cong leader creates ruckus

Kannur: The open tussle between former Kannur Mayor T O Mohanan and expelled Congress leader and Development standing committee chairman P K Ragesh has taken an ugly turn again at the corporation office here on Tuesday. The Corporation council hall witnessed unprecedented scenes when Ragesh attempted to disrupt a press conference called by Mohanan and deputy mayor to give a reply to the CPM district secretary who had levelled corruption charges against the corporation during the tenure of Mohanan.



When the press meeting was going on, Ragesh intervened and demanded to hold it outside the corporation, alleging it was a political issue.

"If the former mayor wants to reply to the CPM leader's allegations, he should meet the media outside corporation. It should not be allowed to use corporation's facilities for political aims,” said Ragesh.

In the initial stage of the press conference, Ragesh was not present. He arrived in the middle of the media briefing and stood firm on his stand despite the media's requests.

As Ragesh continued to create a ruckus, Mohanan concluded the press meeting partway.

The former mayor alleged that Ragesh's act was anti-democratic.

On December 30, Ragesh disrupted an inaugural function of the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Padannappalam, alleging protocol violation at the function. He had grabbed the mic from TO Mohanan at the function to disrupt the inaugural meeting. The incident took place soon after Minister MB Rajesh left the venue after formally inaugurating the plant.

CPM District secretary MV Jayarajan had levelled allegations of massive corruption in Kannur corporation under the tenure of T O Mohanan.

Giving a chance to rival CPM, P K Ragesh had first come up with corruption allegations against T O Mohanan in connection with the construction of a recently opened Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Padannappalam.

Ragesh had also demanded to stop the inauguration of a partially completed STP. But, the mayor refused his demand, terming him as 'anti-development'.

T O Mohan resigned from the mayor post on January 1, as per the agreement within UDF. The remaining tenure will be given to IUML.