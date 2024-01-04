Man hacked to death in TVM; friend arrested

Thiruvananthapuram: A man was hacked to death by his friend at Kamaleswaram here in the wee hours of Thursday. The deceased is Aryankuzhi native Sujith Kumar (49). Police arrested his friend Jayan Poonthura for murder charges.



Manorama News reported that a quarrel during a boozing session ended up in the murder. According to police, Jayan committed the crime to wreak his personal vengeance. Jayan who recently walked out of jail met Sujith on Wednesday at his residence on Wednesday night. It is learnt that both quarrelled with each other after getting intoxicated and an angry Jayan hacked Sujith to death.

Police rushed to the spot as informed by the natives here and took the accused into custody. According to police, the accused was found in an inebriated state.