Sabarimala pilgrims not supposed to protest: Minister Ganesh Kumar

Pathanamthitta: Transport minister KB Ganesh Kumar urged Sabarimala pilgrims to refrain from staging protests in front of KSRTC buses over shortages of bus services. He asserted that KSRTC will operate more services in Makaravilakku services assuring that no pilgrim will face any travel issues.



“ Ayappa devotees are not supposed to stage protests. When a devotee is observing a 41-day 'vratham', patience is very important. A devotee is not supposed to lose temper or use abusive language,” said the minister.

He added that no Sabarimala pilgrim will face any issues related to transportation during the Makaravilakku festival. Police have been instructed to avoid blocking buses on the Sabarimala route.

Ganesh Kumar also shared his memories of visiting Sabarimala in previous years when the state had poor roads and transportation facilities.

“ Ayappa devotees observe 'Vratham' for purity of mind and willpower. If you are coming to Sabarimala, behave like a devotee. You should not block buses as creating trouble for other pilgrims,” he added.

The minister also pointed out that child pilgrims should not be used for any kind of protest.