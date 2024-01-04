Malayalam
Woman throws 1.5-year-old nephew into well in TVM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 04, 2024 02:48 PM IST
It is learnt that Bindhu took the sleeping child to an abandoned plot 100 metres away from their house and dumped him into the well. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, a 1.5-year-old boy was killed after being thrown into a well by his aunt at Vilappilsala here on Thursday. The deceased is Anandhu, son of Sreekandan and Sindhu from Konniyoor. According to police, the accused Bindu is mentally ill.

The toddler's mother was washing clothes outside the house when the incident happened. 

It is learnt that Bindhu took the sleeping child to an abandoned plot 100 metres away from their house and dumped him into the well. Later, Bindu approached some of the women MNREGS workers in the area and told them that she had thrown the baby into the well. They immediately launched a search in the nearby wells and found the boy dead inside the well close to an anganwadi.

Police have taken the accused into custody. As per reports, she was under medication for mental illness.

