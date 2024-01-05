Missing Kollam girl found dead; suicide note cites exam stress

Kollam: A Class 10 girl, who went missing from Thodiyoor's Muzhangodi here on Wednesday, was found dead in a river on Thursday.

Police suspect Saja Fathima (15), daughter of T Sajad and R Minimol, ended her life by jumping into the Pallikkal River after facing extreme pressure over her public examination. Police have recovered a suicide note from her house which also describes how she was unable to handle the exam stress, sources said.

The girl reportedly left her home on Wednesday morning for tuition. A search was launched after the local residents spotted her bicycle and sandals by the roadside. The suicide was confirmed after examining the CCTV visuals.

Following this, the Fire Force and scuba team reached the spot and launched a search in the sea on Wednesday itself. But they couldn't find the body. The team recovered the body during the search on Thursday.

Her last rites were performed after post-mortem at Parippally Government Medical College Hospital. Saja was a student at Girls High School, Karunagappally.