Sexual assault on foreign tourist puts spotlight on unauthorised homestays in Kerala

Alappuzha: Even as the tourism industry in Kerala remains shell-shocked over the sexual assault of a US woman tourist at a homestay in Alappuzha, responsible players in the sector point out that it’s high time authorities rein in on unauthorised players.

“The accused homestay owner in the Alappuzha incident has not obtained the classification certificate issued by the Kerala Tourism Department. So it is an unauthorised homestay. Several such homestays and massage parlours function in the state. They are denigrating the repute earned by our tourism sector. We have drawn the State Government’s attention to this major issue and we want action,” said M P Sivadathan, Director of Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (Kerala HATS), which is the prominent consortium of homestays and tourism promoters in the state.

Classification certification is a must to run homestays in the state. “The department gives the certification after the homestay owner submits eight documents to it and a committee inspects the homestay premises. Only when the panel is convinced about the facilities and other requirements that it issue the certification," Sivadathan pointed out.

"After that, the class of the homestay is decided and the classification certificate signed by the Tourism Director is issued with a three-year validity,” he added.

Sivadathan, who is also a member of the State Tourism Advisory Committee, said that there are people who run homestays after taking premises on rent. “It’s illegal to run homestays in this fashion. Kerala HATS has been raising such issues and wants action. So far, homestays that have obtained the Tourism Department classification have not created any trouble.”

However, some homestay cannot renew their classification when their properties come under CRZ regulation. “The classification of such homestays has to be renewed to cater to the growing demand for homestays,” he pointed out.

A Tourism Department official requesting anonymity said the Alappuzha incident was a serious one. “The department has been taking up such issues with industry players repeatedly during training and other meetings. The tourists should depend only on the classified homestays. We have published such a list, region-wise, on our website. When the tourist seeks accommodation elsewhere, they do so on their risk,” the official said.

Alappuzha South Police said the middle-aged tourist from America was sexually assaulted at a homestay here by the property owner. She had come with a group of tourists. When the whole contingent could not be accommodated in the classified homestay, they booked online and zeroed in on an unregulated one.

“Foreigners and North Indians come to Alappuzha looking for a serene and calm setting to relax. Homestays like ours cater to that segment. They give us full marks, even without us ever asking for that. Unscrupulous elements should not be allowed to ruin that goodwill,” said Thomas Joseph, owner of Aqua Palace, a homestay in Kuttanad.