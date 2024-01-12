Court registers case against Kazhakoottam ACP for framing mother, son in false murder charge

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram First Class Magistrate Court on Friday registered a case against Kazhakoottam ACP Prithviraj based on the complaint of a Kalady native that he was framed in a fake murder case. As per the complaint, the ACP arrested the complainant and his 75-year-old mother on the charge of false murder.

A case was registered for wrongful imprisonment, criminal conspiracy, using indecent language and intimidation. The complaint also alleges that they were accused in the murder case and detained unjustly.

The incident related to the case happened in 2016 when Prithviraj was Thampanoor CI. An argument broke out between the complainant and Prithviraj over a parking issue. It is around the same period that a murder takes place near the complainant's house. Prithviraj, who was the investigating officer, implicated the complainant and his mother in the murder, naming the mother as the first accused and the complainant as the second accused.