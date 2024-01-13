Kozhikode: A man was found charred to death inside a burnt car at Punnakkal in Thiruvambadi here in the wee hours of Saturday. A Maruti Alto car bearing registration number KL 10 AB 0177, owned by Agustian Joseph from Punnakkal reportedly went up in flames on Chappath road at Punnakkal around 12 am.



The body of the man was found inside the car after dousing the fire, said police. After recovering the body, police contacted the vehicle owner's family and confirmed that he was not home. His family reported that he left home during the night for some emergency. Though the car owner is missing, the identity of the body inside the car is not confirmed yet, said police.

A bike rider who passed through the Chappath road noticed the car engulfed in flames and alerted Thiruvambadi police immediately. Police rushed to the scene and doused the fire using water collected from the premises. After recovering the body, they launched a probe and confirmed the car's owner using its registration number. The forensic team and dog squad also reached the spot to collect evidence.

Higher officials including Thamarassery DYSP Pramod P inspected the scene as informed by the local police. A team of Thiruvambadi police led by the Circle Inspector is camping in the spot. Further details are awaited.