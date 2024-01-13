BJP-CPM nexus may hinder fair probe against Veena Vijayan's firm: VD Satheesan

Kochi: Opposition leader VD Satheesan raised suspcion over the central government's probe against the company owned by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter T Veena. Addressing the media here on Saturday, he argued that the probe may end up in a BJP-CPM nexus like the previous four cases.

He pointed out that the Enforcement Directorate probe into Karuvannur co-operative bank scam came into a halt after CPM and BJP reached an agreement over Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency in view of the general elections.



“ Congress is not excited about the probe into CMRL pay-off. Because we can't expect a fair probe as a nexus will be created between CPM and BJP for political gains. CPM leadership in Kerala and Sangh Parivar leadership reached a consensus in four cases earlier. The diplomatic Baggage gold smuggling case, SNC Lavalin case, Life Mission scam and the Karuvannur bank fraud are these four cases. So we are looking on whether the fifth case will end up in a similar manner,” said Satheesan.

He pointed out that such cases would emerge usually during elections and vanish immediately.

The Opposition Leader also questioned the silence of PWD minister Mohammed Riyas over the probe against Exalogic Solutions, owned by his wife Veena.