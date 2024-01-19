HC warns cops against the use of abusive language towards the public

Kochi: The Kerala High Court (HC) has admonished cops from using abusive language against the public. The people are the masters of a democracy and no one is below anyone as per the constitution, the HC reminded the police officials. The court’s observations came while hearing a contempt of court petition against the use of abusive language by cops.



The High Court directed the State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb, who appeared for the hearing online as directed by the HC, to reissue circular restraining cops from using abusive language against the public.

“The State Police Chief asserted that the intent of this Court cannot be violated and that no officer can be allowed to act in a manner contrary to it including by the use of prohibited vocatives like 'eda', 'podi' and 'nee'….He added that he would also issue a further circular as a stern warning to every officer to ensure that no citizen is addressed in the manner as alleged in this incident," observed Justice Devan Ramachandran

The petition followed the use of abusive language against a lawyer who went to the Alathur police station by the sub-inspector.

Darvesh Saheb submitted before the court that the SI, V R Rineesh, has been transferred with a warning and that further action would be taken after the completion of a probe.

The court will convene again on February 1 to review the progress of the actions taken in the case.

Lawyer Aquib Suhail had gone to the Alathur police station with a court directive to release a vehicle seized by the cops when the incident occurred. The visuals of the incident also surfaced on social media.

The HC has issued notices on the contempt of court petition filed by the lawyer against the SI.

The lawyer submitted before the HC that Rineesh had been transferred from Hemambika Nagar police station, where he was stationed prior to Alathur, also for misconduct and hence the transfer of the official would have no bearing on his conduct.