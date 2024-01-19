Kottayam youth dies after falling from train

Kottayam: In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old youth was crushed to death by the Pune-Kanyakumari Jayanti Janata Express train at the railway here on Friday around 6.30 am. The deceased Deepak George Varkey from Puthuppally met with the accident while alighting from the moving train.



Deepak was returning home after completing his Hotel Management course in Pune. According to police, Deepak lost his life after returning to the coach in search of his missing spectacles.

“Deepak realised that his spectacles were missing after leaving the train. Without a second thought, he returned to the coach and found his spectacles. Amid this, the train started moving and the youth rushed to the door and tried to alight. But he missed his step and fell from the train,” said a railway police official.

Deepak's mortal remains are currently kept at Kottayam Govt. Medical College Hospital. He is the son of George Varkey and Soly.