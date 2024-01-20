Suicide of Malappuram woman: Father-in-law arrested

Malappuram: Police arrested the father-in-law of the woman who died by suicide at Pandallur here. Tahdila (25), mother of four children was found hanging at the residence of her husband Nisar on Thursday around 9 pm.

Her relatives alleged that she ended her life as she was subjected to domestic violence by her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law.

Madari Aboobacker, father-in-law of Tahdila was arrested for alleged abetment to suicide, said police.

According to Tahdila's family, she faced brutal physical and mental torture from her husband Nisar, his father and his mother. It is learnt that Nisar left for his job in Dubai without telling to Tahdila.

Pandikad police claimed that no suicide note was recovered from the woman's room. A case was registered for unnatural death after receiving a complaint from Tahdila's family. It is learnt that police arrested the woman's father-in-law after the public staged a protest alleging lapses in the probe.