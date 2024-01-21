Gaur attack: Tourist spots in Kozhikode's Kakkayam closed

Kozhikode: Authorities closed entry to tourist spots in Kakkayam here after a mother and daughter suffered injuries in a gaur attack. Hydel and eco-tourism centres in the region have been shut over the incident. A special team of the Forest Department will reach the KSEB Hydel Tourism Centre on Sunday to drive away the gaur.

On Saturday, a gaur that strayed into the tourism centre attacked Neethu Elias (32) and her daughter Ann Maria (4), of Edappally in Ernakulam, grievously injuring the mother. Neethu and her family, who were visiting a relative in Koodaranji, decided to go to the Kakkayam tourism centre. Around 4.30 pm, the gaur, which strayed out of the forest area attacked Neethu and Ann Maria, who were sitting in the children's park.

Neethu sustained grievous injuries while trying to rescue her child from being attacked by the wild animal. She broke three ribs and her head has eight sutures. Ann Maria has a scar on her face. Both mother and daughter were given first aid at a hospital in Koorachundu and later shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode. As per reports, Neethu's condition is stable.