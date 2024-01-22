Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

IUML's Muslih Madathil new Kannur Mayor

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 22, 2024 05:45 PM IST Updated: January 22, 2024 07:25 PM IST
Muslih contested from Neerchaal ward and is the first male mayor of IUML in Kannur. Photo: Sameer A Hameed/ Manorama
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: IUML's Muslih Madathil was elected the new mayor of Kannur Corporation on Monday. He defeated CPM's N Sukanya by bagging 36 votes. Muslih contested from Neerchaal ward and is the first male mayor of IUML in the corporation.

The election, in the presence of District Collector Arun K Vijayan, was held after the resignation of Congress's T O Mohanan. As per the agreement with UDF, IUML will get mayorship for the remaining two years, while Congress will hold the position for the initial three years.

With a total of 35 members (21 for Congress and 14 for IUML), the UDF holds a majority in the 55-member corporation. BJP's counsellor V K Shaiju, who won from the Palikkunu division, stayed away from voting.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.