Kozhikode man kills self after suspension of disability pension

Kozhikode: In a tragic incident, an elderly man killed himself on Tuesday following the suspension of his disability pension. Joseph (V Pappachan), 77, of Chakkittapara Grama Panachayat was found hanging at his house by his neighbours.



According to reports, Joseph was facing severe financial crunch following the discontinuation of his pension. His wife died almost a year ago. His daughter was placed in an orphanage shortly after.

Joseph had filed a complaint to the authorities on November 9, requesting pension for himself and his bedridden and differently-abled daughter. He had submitted a letter to the Minister, District Collector, Peruvannamoozhi Police SHO and Panchayat Secretary for a pension grant within 15 days. In the letter to the Panchayat Secretary, he had said that he would commit suicide at the Panchayat office if the pension was not granted. Following this, the police arrived at Joseph's house to speak to him. A week ago, a complaint was lodged with the Panchayat Secretary again.

In a letter given to the Panchayat Secretary on November 9, Joseph stated he was tired of taking loans and wanted pension benefits.

"My elder daughter Jinsy (47) is bedridden. There is no one to help us. I walk with the help of a stick. We lived on the disability pension received from the panchayat. It's been months since I got my pension. I'm tired of living on borrowed money. Please sanction pension to me and my daughter within 15 days. If not, I shall summon journalists and channels and commit suicide at the Panchayat office,” he said.