4 Malappuram teachers suspended for stealing mid-day meal rice from school

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 24, 2024 12:53 PM IST Updated: January 24, 2024 01:04 PM IST
The Principal Srikanth, physical education teacher Ravindran, mid-day meal in-charge Bhavneesh and Irshad Ali were suspended by the Malappuram Deputy Director of Education (DDE). Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama.
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: Four teachers, including the principal, were suspended for smuggling rice meant for students' mid-day meal programme from Morayur VHM Higher Secondary School.
The Principal Srikanth, physical education teacher Ravindran, mid-day meal in-charge Bhavneesh and Irshad Ali were suspended by the Malappuram Deputy Director of Education (DDE).

The incident was brought to light after a local Gram Panchayat member alerted the Education Minister and the Chief Minister with video evidence of the rice smuggling, which reportedly occurred at night.
The Food Commission and the DDE also started an investigation into the incident following widespread protests from the natives.

