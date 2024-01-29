Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala CM's gunman, security personnel snub police summons

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 29, 2024 11:23 AM IST
cm-gunman-assault
CM's gunman Anilkumar beats protesters who waved black flags. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The chief minister's gunman and security personnel will not be appearing before Kerala police for questioning in the case related to the assault of KSU and Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas yatra.

The gunman accompanied the Chief Minister to the Kerala Assembly for the budget session on Monday.

The Alappuzha South Police Station had issued notices to gunman Anil Kumar and security personnel S Sandeep to appear before it on January 29. Anil Kumar, the first accused, hit the protesting Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists in Kannur and Alappuzha and also held a newspaper photographer in Idukki by the scruff of his neck. The second accused S Sandeep, escort personnel of CM, also joined the assault.

RELATED ARTICLES

A case was registered against both of them as per the court order. Earlier, there was severe criticism against the police for not summoning them for questioning even after registering a case.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.