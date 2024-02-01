2 accidents on state highway, one dead, 3 injured

Kozhikode: In 2 separate accidents on the Edavanna - Koyilandy State Highway in Mukkom on Wednesday, a man died and 3 others were injured. In the first accident in Sarkar Paramb Junction near Nellikkaparamba, 53-year-old Babu Pulariyil died after his scooter collided with a bike around 8 pm near the Nayara Petrol Pump. The 2 bike riders sustained minor injuries. In the second accident that happened at the North Karassery junction, a school bus of PTMHSS, Kodiyathur, collided with a bullet. The rider's leg was injured. Babu's mortal remains will be taken to Government Medical College hospital in Kozhikode for an autopsy.

Babu's demise leaves his wife Renjusha and two daughters in a hapless situation. Renjusha is a renal patient and has to undergo a transplant surgery that costs Rs. 30 lakh, as both of her kidneys are damaged. Their neighbors at Manassery and nearby areas recently formed a committee to collect funds for her treatment. MP Rahul Gandhi is one of the patrons of the committee. MLA Linto Joseph and Mukkom Municipal Chairman PT Babu are also its patrons. People from different walks of life, including students, were part of the initiative. Renjusha is currently undergoing dialysis on alternate days. According to his neighbours, Babu, who was a staff on contract in the microbiology department at Government Medical College, was a very helpful and amicable person.