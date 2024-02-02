Trio running job racket arrested with fake seals of colleges, banks, hospitals

Kasaragod: Three persons, including an employee of KIA in South Korea, were arrested with 37 fake seals, and letterheads of banks, colleges, and doctors, said Bedakam Police in Kasaragod. Three passports were also seized from them but they appear to be genuine, said Bedakam Sub-Inspector M Gangadharan.

Police identified the accused as M A Ahmed Abrar (26) and M A Sabith (25) of Udumbunthala in Trikaripur grama panchayat and Muhammed Safvan (28) of Padannakkad in Kanhangad municipality.

Abrar is an employee of KIA in South Korea and he was part of the racket taking people to the country, the officer said. "One of the other two is a civil engineer," he said.

Gangadharan said the trio was arrested during routine vehicle checking at Kannadithodu near Bandadka on the border of Karnataka. They were coming from Bengaluru in a KIA. "We were looking for narcotics but found the seals and letterheads," said the officer.

Two seals were in the name of two doctors in Bengaluru, one in the name of a doctor in Kanhangad. Police also found seals in the names of Canara Bank, South Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and Federal Bank. "We checked with the banks and they said they had not authorised anyone to make seals for them," he said.

They had seals of MES College, Kozhikode, Sharaf Arts & Science College, Padna, and MIC College, Chattanchal.

Police said they were allegedly forging documents such as medical certificates, degree certificates, and bank statements to help their clients get travel documents to go to Korea.

The three have been charged with cheating (Section 420 of IPC), forgery for cheating (Section 468 of IPC), and using fake documents as genuine (Section 471 of IPC). Police have also impounded their car.