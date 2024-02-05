30 students injured as bus collides with lorry at Perumbavoor

Kochi: At least 30 students were injured after a private bus collided with a lorry in Perumbavoor. Among them, five were critically injured. The accident happened at 3.30 am on Monday at the Kalady junction.



The bus was carrying students from EMEA College in Kondotty, Malappuram. They were returning from a trip to Munnar. The lorry was travelling from Muvattupuzha towards Thrissur.

According to reports, the lorry hit the side of the bus. The collision caused the bus to lose control and overturn, causing injuries to the passengers who were asleep at the time. Rescue operations were promptly conducted by the fire brigade and local people.

The five critically injured students were shifted to Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva, while others received medical attention at private hospitals in Perumbavoor and Kolencherry.

The accident initially led to traffic restrictions, but normal flow was restored after the vehicles were cleared to the side of the road with the help of an earthmover.