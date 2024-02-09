2 killed, 4 critically injured in separate KSRTC bus accidents

Kozhikode/Thrissur: Two people were killed and four were critically injured in two separate accidents involving KSRTC buses on Friday.

In the first accident, two youths died in Kozhikode when a bus rammed their bike, while in the other incident, four people were critically injured in a bus-lorry collision at Kodakara in Thrissur district.

In Kozhikode, Fayis Ali, 22, and his friend Farzan Salam, 22, both from Mannarkkad in Palakkad, were killed when the bike they were travelling in collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at 3.30 am at the Christian College Junction. According to the police, the bike was coming from the beach while the bus was going towards Kannur.

Fayis was a student at a CMA coaching centre at Hilte Mall. “Both bodies have been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital and the inquest procedures are on,” an officer of Nadakkav police station told to Onmanorama.

Thrissur accident

At Kodakara, several people were injured in a bus-lorry crash.

Eight passengers were injured when a KSRTC bus collided with a truck near Chalakudy on the National Highway 544 in Thrissur district on Friday early morning. Four among them are critically injured and have been admitted to a private hospital in Angamaly. The remaining passengers have been admitted to nearby hospitals in Chalakudy.

According to Chalakudy police, the accident occurred around 4 am. The Changanassery-bound KSRTC interstate bus from Velankanni was trying to overtake a loaded truck, but rammed into the rear side of the truck. Another lorry coming from behind the bus also collided and rammed into the rear side of the bus.

“Those who sat in the front side of the bus were critically injured. Prima facie, over speeding is learnt to be the cause of the accident. Following the accident, there was a traffic jam for half an hour,” said a source from the Chalakkudy police.