Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Neighbour sets woman on fire in Idukki

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 09, 2024 05:36 PM IST
Fire
Representative image: iStock/yogesh_more
Topic | Idukki

Idukki: A man set a woman on fire leaving her with serious burn injuries at Chellakandam near Udumpanchola in Idukki on Friday.
Sheela, who was employed as a labourer in estate sustained 60 per cent burn injuries. Her condition is said to be critical.She has been admitted to a private hospital at Nedumkandam. She will be shifted to Idukki Medical college.

The police said the accused Sasi and Sheela worked together in an estate. The motive is unknown, police said.

Sasi who also sustained burns following the incident is in police custody. According to police, Sasi came with a bottle of petrol to Sheela`s house around 3 pm. He locked himself and Sheela inside the room and set her ablaze. Sheela screamed for help and locals alerted the police. The cops arrived at the spot and broke open the door. Sasi and Sheela were taken to hospital.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE