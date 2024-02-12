Karnataka HC asks Exalogic to provide documents sought by SFIO; no arrests till verdict

Bengaluru/Kochi: The Karnataka High Court has asked the investigating authorities not to make any arrests till it gives the verdict on the plea by Exalogic seeking a stay on the investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

The anti-fraud agency is looking into the transaction between the company owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena T and the Kochi-based rutile mining company CMRL. Until then, the court stopped the proceedings including arrest.

The court also directed Exalogic to produce all the documents required by the SFIO. Veena has also been directed to reply to the SFIO notice.

The court directed the SFIO not to take any tough action against Exalogic until the judgment is delivered. The court did not accept Veena's request to cancel the investigation.