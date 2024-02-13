Tripunithura explosion: 270 houses damaged; people complain of respiratory illness

Kochi: The massive explosion that rocked Tripunithura's Choorakkad region on Monday left hundreds of families in the lurch. A total of 270 houses were damaged in the blast, say reports. A help desk under the revenue department was opened to collect details of the damaged houses. People are allowed to register the details on Tuesday too, said officials.



Manorama News reported that some residents have been complaining of health issues including hearing problems and respiratory illness after the explosion.

At the same time, the power supply was disrupted in this residential area following the explosion. KSEB officials reached the spot on Tuesday morning and initiated work to restore the power supply. As wells were polluted in the explosion, drinking water shortage also turned into a major issue for the residents here.

Though voluntary organisations have started cleaning and fixing the damaged houses, most people are afraid to live in their houses. In the majority of the houses, glasses of windows and doors were broken and cracks were developed on walls. Hence, the people fear that the house may collapse at any time. Many of the residents have started to vacate their houses.

“The roof of the house and water tank were damaged in the explosion. Closed shelves were opened and shards of glass were spread all over inside the house,” said a woman resident here.

Two people were killed in the mishap that occurred around 10 am on Monday. According to witnesses, the huge bulk of firecrackers brought for the temple festival exploded in the extreme heat. Police confirmed that the firecrackers were taken to the residential area illegally despite a ban on fireworks display at Puthiyakavu temple. The Hill Palace police registered a case against five persons, including three officials of the Puthiyakavu temple committee.