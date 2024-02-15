Op Belur Makhna: Prohibitory orders in Wayanad's Thirunelly panchayat

Mananthavady: The district authority has clamped prohibitory orders in five wards of Wayanad's Thirunelly panchayat amid the forest department's efforts to capture rogue elephant Belur Makhna. The mission entered its fifth day on Thursday.

Prohibitory orders are in place at Kuthirakode, Panavally, Alathur, Begur and Cheloor wards of Tirunelly panachayat, said reports.

Meanwhile, Manorama News reported that the forest department officials tracked the elephant near the Chembakapadi region of the forest in Wayanad. Signals from the radio collar of the forest also confirmed that the elephant keeps moving towards the forest.

A Rapid Response Team of 200 members is deployed for the mission after the forest department failed to tranquilize the animal on Sunday, first day of the operation.

The forest department took action to tranquilize the wild elephant after it trampled a 42-year-old man to death in Mananthavady on February 10.

Meanwhile, Belur Makhna which has so far steered clear of the RRT has found the company of another elephant. What this means is that the team now has to separate both elephants before they can dart Belur Makhna. Drone visuals had earlier shown Belur Makhna along with another elephant.