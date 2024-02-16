Malayalam
Human-animal conflict in Kerala takes fresh turn as Maoists attacked by wild elephant

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 16, 2024 09:49 PM IST Updated: February 16, 2024 09:53 PM IST
Representational image
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: An unusual case of human-animal conflict has been reported from Kanjirakkolli, in Payyavoor in Kannur district, where a gang of Maoists was attacked by a wild elephant.

A suspected Maoist called Suresh, who sustained injuries in the attack, is in the custody of the Payyavoor Police. The incident occurred near the Chittari tribal colony Friday evening.

According to reports, a six-member Maoist gang visited the colony to collect rice and other provisions. On its way back to the forest, the gang was attacked by a wild elephant and Suresh sustained injuries in his leg.

It is understood that the gang abandoned Suresh, who could not flee. Later, he was taken into custody by the local police.

Kerala Police's elite commando force, the Thunderbolts, is on its way to Payyavoor to interrogate the Maoist personnel in custody.

Maoists, major players in 'left-wing extremism' in the country are included in the Schedule of Terrorist Organisations by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Several cases of wild animal attacks on humans have been reported in Kerala, especially in the high ranges. No fewer than 107 persons have been killed in elephant attacks alone in Kerala in the last five years.

Two persons have died in elephant attacks in Wayanad district in one week, including Paul, a native of Vellachal. Paul succumbed to injuries sustained from an attack by a herd of elephants on Friday.

