Man attacked by elephant herd at Wayanad

Wayanad: An employee of the Kuruva Tourism Project was injured when a herd of elephants attacked him while he was travelling to his workplace in a two-wheeler at 9 am on Friday. Paul (50), a native of Vellachal near Pakkam, who sustained injuries in the attack, was initially admitted to Medical College Hospital, Mananthavadi.

Owing to the serious nature of the injury, Paul has been referred to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Six chest ribs of Paul were broken in the attack, according to hospital authorities

Employed at Kruruvadweep Vana Samrakshana Samithy, Paul was on his way to Kuruva when he was chased by an elephant herd. Paul lost his balance and fell off the bike and was attacked by the elephants.