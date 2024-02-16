Karnataka HC refuses to stay SFIO probe against Veena Vijayan's firm

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday rejected a petition filed by Exalogic Solutions, the firm owned by T Veena, daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking a stay on an SFIO investigation against it.



The Karnataka HC had earlier asked the investigating authorities not to make any arrests in the case till it gives the verdict on the plea by Exalogic seeking a stay on the investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). The court had also directed Exalogic to produce all the documents required by the SFIO. Veena has also been directed to reply to the SFIO notice.

The anti-fraud agency is looking into the transaction between the company owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena T and the Kochi-based rutile mining company CMRL. Until then, the court stopped the proceedings including arrest.