Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Karnataka HC refuses to stay SFIO probe against Veena Vijayan's firm

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 16, 2024 03:03 PM IST Updated: February 16, 2024 03:06 PM IST
Veena Vijayan.
Veena Vijayan. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday rejected a petition filed by Exalogic Solutions, the firm owned by T Veena, daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking a stay on an SFIO investigation against it.

The Karnataka HC had earlier asked the investigating authorities not to make any arrests in the case till it gives the verdict on the plea by Exalogic seeking a stay on the investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). The court had also directed Exalogic to produce all the documents required by the SFIO. Veena has also been directed to reply to the SFIO notice.

The anti-fraud agency is looking into the transaction between the company owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena T and the Kochi-based rutile mining company CMRL. Until then, the court stopped the proceedings including arrest.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE