Guv Arif Mohammad Khan to visit Wayanad amid human-animal conflict

Wayanad: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is set to visit Wayanad on Sunday, aimed at addressing the growing concerns of human-animal conflict in the region.



He will reach Mananthavady by 10.30 pm and commence his visit on Monday by meeting the family of Ajeesh, a 42-year-old man who was killed by the elephant known as Belur Makhna on February 10th.

Following this, Governor Khan will meet with the family of Paul (50), an employee of the Kuruva Tourism Project who died from injuries sustained in an elephant attack, by 10.15 am. He will also pay respects to the family of Prajeesh, who was a victim of a tiger attack in December 2023.

The Governor's visit includes discussions with local religious leaders at the Mananthavadi Bishop's House, focused on strategies to mitigate wildlife conflicts. His trip concludes with a departure to Thiruvananthapuram via Kannur later in the evening.