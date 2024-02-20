After Ernakulam Collector, HC denies permission for Maradu temple fireworks

Kochi: A single bench of the High Court on Tuesday upheld the order of Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh denying permission for conducting fireworks as part of the annual festival at Maradu Kottaram temple. The temple officials, who are the petitioners, said they would approach the division bench against the single bench order.

The petitioner stated that the High Court had permitted fireworks in previous years. However, Justice Viju Abraham observed that there had been violations of the High Court order in the previous years as well.

"In 2019, the court granted permission for fireworks with strict conditions. But, that year, police registered a case for possession of dangerous and explosive materials," observed the court. Citing a more recent instance, the court pointed out that Maradu police registered a case against the temple officials for conducting fireworks without permission on February 2 and 9.

The government submitted to the court that reports from various departments stated there wasn't enough space to set off firecrackers safely on the premises of the temple and that the police, fire brigade and revenue department had opposed it. The government also brought the Puthiyakavu blast in Tripunithura to the attention of the court to make its case. Considering these factors, the court denied permission for the fireworks, which were to be held in the temple on Wednesday and Thursday.