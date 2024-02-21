Malayalam
LDF government's target of 100 bridges in Kerala will be met this year: Minister Riyas

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 21, 2024 01:08 AM IST
Public Works Minister P A Muhammad Riyas inaugurates the construction of Narani Bridge via videoconferencing on Tuesday. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Palakkad

Minister for Public Works, P A Muhammad Riyas, said the LDF government would complete the construction of 100 bridges in the state two years ahead of schedule.

In an online address during the inauguration of the construction of Narani Bridge in Chittoor, Riyas said the second Pinarayi Vijayan government had promised 100 bridges within five years, but it was all set to achieve the target within three years. The second Pinarayi government came into force in May 2021.

“Within the first two years itself, the second LDF government could open 50 bridges across the state,” Riyas said. He said Kerala was the first state in the country to spend Rs 5,500 crores for the development of national highways.

According to minister Riyas, by 2025, coastal highways passing through nine districts and hill highways in 14 districts will be a reality.

The opening of the Narani Bridge will benefit the residents of Narani, Kalyana Petta, Korayarchalla and Meenakshipuram, who often get during the monsoon when water from the Moolathara Dam is released.

Presiding over the function, Minister for Power and Chittoor MLA K Krishnankutty said Rs 186 crores through KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) has been spent in the constituency exclusively for developing roads and Rs 71 crores for constructing bridges. There is a plan to provide solar power to all households consuming less than 300 units of electricity, he said.

Perumatty grama panchayat president Risha Premkumar, Palakkad district panchayat members Madhuri Padmanabhan and Mini Murali, Chittoor block panchayat member V Murukadas, PWD executive engineer Rijo Rinna, Bridges sub-division assistant executive engineer Sinoj Joy and assistant engineer A Anurag were among those who attended the function.

