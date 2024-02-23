Mercury soars in Kerala; yellow alert for 6 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for six districts in Kerala due to a significant spike in temperature.



The districts on alert include Kollam, where heat is expected to reach up to 37 degrees Celcius. In Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Kozhikode, the temperature could reach up to 36 degrees Celsius, said the weather department.

It is also forecasted that the temperature may increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the affected areas in the next few days.

Although there was some light precipitation earlier in the week, there was no rainfall reported on Thursday. Meteorologists anticipate that light rain might occur in central and southern districts until Sunday. Authorities have also advised people to take precautions against the heat.