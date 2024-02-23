CPM leader's murder in Koyilandi: Police nab suspect; cite personal feud as motive

Koilandi (Kozhikode): Police booked the accused in the murder of CPM Koilandi Town Local Secretary Sathyanathan, who was hacked to death on Thursday night.

Abhilash (33), a former local CPM worker and native of Peruvattoor, turned himself into the police and the cops confirmed the arrest.

Sathyanathan (66) was assaulted with an axe around 10 pm on Thursday, receiving fatal wounds on his face and neck. The incident happened at a musical event as part of a festival at the Cheriyapuram Temple at Peruvattoor, with the victim’s family present.

Despite being immediately taken to Taluk Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. The body has been transferred to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and will be released after postmortem which is scheduled to be done on Friday.

As said by police, personal enmity was the alleged motive behind the murder. An investigation team, under the leadership of CI Melvin Joseph, is conducting further probe into the incident.

Satyanathan is survived by his wife, Latika, and two children, Salil Nath and Selina. In response to the murder, the CPM has announced a hartal across various regions, including Arikulam, Keezhariyur, Koyilandi, Chengottukavu, and Chemancherry, from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday.