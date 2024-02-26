Woman hacked by brother-in-law inside KSFE office in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: In a shocking incident, a man hacked his sister-in-law after barging into the KSFE Kalarcode branch here on Monday.



Mayadevi (37), wife of Ragesh, Kaluthara House, Punnapra South, suffered a deep wound on the top of her left shoulder behind her neck. She was rushed to the Alappuzha Medical College. The doctors said that her condition was out of danger.



Alappuzha South Police arrested her brother-in-law Suresh Babu, a native of Sreevihar, Kalarickal, Kaichoondi, in connection with the incident.



According to the police, the incident happened at 1 noon. Maya reached the KSFE office to remit the collection amount and was engaged in a conversation with a few employees there.



The accused suddenly barged into the office and hacked her from behind using a hatchet, accusing her of implicating him in a false case. In the melee, the weapon fell off his hand. When he tried to collect the weapon again, the employees pounced on him and overpowered him. Later, they handed him over to the police, sources said.



"Suresh Babu used to beat up his wife, Aswathi, Maya’s sister, in an inebriated condition. She filed a divorce petition and was living separately at her house at Kalarcode, along with her children, for the past one year. On Monday morning, he tried to take away his son, a class 4 student, from the school but the school authorities didn’t permit him," police said.



An enraged Suresh then threatened to kill Maya as revenge against his wife’s family and followed her to the KSFE branch office.



“Currently, he is undergoing treatment at the Alappuzha Medical College under police observation. We’re taking further action and a detailed probe is on," the police added.