Who is Prashanth Nair, the Kerala test pilot on Gaganyaan mission?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the names of four test pilots selected for India’s maiden manned space mission, Gaganyaan. Making Kerala proud, the list includes Captain Prashanth B Nair, a native of Palakkad’s Nenmara.

Group Captains Ajith Krishnan, Ankad Pratap, and Wing Commander Subhanshu Shukla are the other members of the mission team.

A Sukhoi fighter pilot, Prashanth is a Group Captain in the Air Force. He is the son of Valampil Balakrishnan and Koolanghaat Pramila.

Prashanth joined the National Defense Academy (NDA) while he was a student at NSS Engineering College, Palakkad. He completed the training at the academy and was commissioned into the Air Force in June 1999.

Photo: Screengrab: Manorama News.

Nair is a distinguished graduate, having received first-class honours from the US Air Command and Staff College and the 'Sword of Honour' from the Hyderabad Air Force Academy in 1998.



Prashanth led the team of pilots who were selected for the Gaganyan mission during their 18-month-long training in Russia. Further preparation continued at the Human Space Center in Bengaluru, where the team got ready for the historic mission.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to his X handle and expressed wishes to Prashanth. “A moment of pride for Kerala as Group Captain Prashanth Nair from Palakkad takes the helm,” CM wrote. “The mission is poised to create history, marking a trailblazing achievement in Indian space research,” Vijayan added.